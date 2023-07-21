Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Align Technology worth $17,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Align Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 245,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 27.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN traded up $7.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.69. The company had a trading volume of 308,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,519. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $371.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.84.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.