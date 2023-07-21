Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 2.0% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.73. 3,980,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298,030. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.50.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.58.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

