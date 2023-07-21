Davidson Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.83. 436,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,706. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.93. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $270.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.90.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

