Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 20,322 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $17,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after acquiring an additional 697,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after purchasing an additional 659,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,017,000 after purchasing an additional 512,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.71. 446,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,449. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

