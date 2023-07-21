Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 35,355 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,355 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Exelon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. 2,086,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

