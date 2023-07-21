DeepOnion 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.05 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $0.05 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00252512 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00049844 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031548 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021594 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 226.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

