DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $0.05 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00242863 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025353 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031641 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 539.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

