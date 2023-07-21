Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Johnson Rice

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Shares of Denbury stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $85.48. The stock had a trading volume of 641,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,197. Denbury has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.20.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury by 115.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Denbury by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Denbury by 3,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

