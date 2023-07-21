Dent 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.81 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $78.16 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

