Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Down 10.7% in June

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark lowered shares of Desert Mountain Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Desert Mountain Energy alerts:

Desert Mountain Energy Trading Down 6.1 %

DMEHF traded down 0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.40. 25,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,301. Desert Mountain Energy has a one year low of 0.25 and a one year high of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.33.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project covering an area of 74,421 acres located in the Eastern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Desert Mountain Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Mountain Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.