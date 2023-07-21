Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Down 0.4%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.94. 272,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 273,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Despegar.com in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $463.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24.

Despegar.com last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth $7,193,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,983,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 970,051 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 24.9% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 909,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth $3,591,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 570,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

