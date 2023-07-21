Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $785.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $750.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $687.04 and its 200 day moving average is $690.43.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.