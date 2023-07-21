DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

DexCom Stock Down 2.2 %

DXCM stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $138.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,500. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.