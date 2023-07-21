DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Up 17.8% in June

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DHT by 8,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,923 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of DHT by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,328,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,436,000 after buying an additional 1,491,365 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in DHT by 114.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,596,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 1,060.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DHT by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,682,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,413. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. DHT has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is 129.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

