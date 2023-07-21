Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Trading 1.8% Higher

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.50 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.13). 12,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 59,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.11).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Diaceutics in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Diaceutics alerts:

Diaceutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.69. The company has a market cap of £73.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,756.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Insider Activity

About Diaceutics

In other Diaceutics news, insider Nick Roberts bought 21,742 shares of Diaceutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £20,002.64 ($26,154.08). Insiders own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.