Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
DEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.84) to GBX 4,000 ($52.30) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($63.94) to GBX 4,720 ($61.72) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,908.89.
Diageo Stock Down 2.0 %
DEO stock opened at $176.05 on Thursday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The firm has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
