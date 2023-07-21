Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,496 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $27.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

