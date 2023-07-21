Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,605,153 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 1,252,455 shares.The stock last traded at $81.70 and had previously closed at $74.67.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $503.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.03.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $6,766,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.