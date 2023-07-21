Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DFS. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

NYSE DFS traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.08. 1,503,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,491. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.02.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

