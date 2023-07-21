Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) & Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Financial Analysis

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Free Report) and Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Diversey and Goodfood Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversey -6.56% 12.53% 2.00% Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diversey and Goodfood Market’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversey $2.77 billion 0.98 -$169.30 million ($0.58) -14.47 Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Goodfood Market has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversey.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Diversey and Goodfood Market, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversey 1 10 0 0 1.91 Goodfood Market 2 2 0 0 1.50

Diversey currently has a consensus price target of $7.57, indicating a potential downside of 9.81%. Goodfood Market has a consensus price target of $0.55, indicating a potential upside of 41.03%. Given Goodfood Market’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goodfood Market is more favorable than Diversey.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Diversey shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Diversey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diversey beats Goodfood Market on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management. This segment serves customers in the healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries. The Food & Beverage segment provides a range of products, solutions, equipment, and machines, such as chemical products, engineering and equipment solutions, knowledge-based services, training through its Diversey Hygiene Academy, and water treatment. This segment serves customers in the brewing, beverage, dairy, processed foods, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina. As of July 5, 2023, Diversey Holdings, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Solenis LLC.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

