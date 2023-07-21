Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

DHC stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $635.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.10%.

In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,000,000 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250,019 shares in the company, valued at $71,377,558.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250,019 shares in the company, valued at $71,377,558.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 635,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 29,383 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 189,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 107,558 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,118.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 212,610 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.