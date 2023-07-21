Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.7 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

