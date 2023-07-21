DNB Markets Lowers Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) to Sell

DNB Markets lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KHOTF. Pareto Securities cut Kahoot! ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Danske initiated coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Kahoot! ASA Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of KHOTF opened at $3.30 on Monday. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.