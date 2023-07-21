Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0735 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.31 billion and approximately $758.74 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00314701 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013754 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 274.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.
About Dogecoin
DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 140,268,906,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
