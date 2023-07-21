Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Short Interest Update

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 870,100 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 959,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Domain Holdings Australia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DHGAF opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57. Domain Holdings Australia has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $1.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domain Holdings Australia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
About Domain Holdings Australia
Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital, Consumer Solutions, and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.
