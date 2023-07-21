Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $372.03.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $387.83 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $426.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

