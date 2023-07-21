DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.62.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DV stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.55 and a beta of 0.87.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $297,961.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,205 shares of company stock worth $5,051,959. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 6.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,886,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,428,000 after buying an additional 108,976 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 245.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 33.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 118.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 302,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 164,125 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

