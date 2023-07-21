Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Doximity and MicroAlgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 3 4 2 0 1.89 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity presently has a consensus target price of $36.30, indicating a potential upside of 6.42%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Doximity has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Doximity and MicroAlgo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $419.05 million 15.85 $112.82 million $0.52 65.60 MicroAlgo $87.13 million 1.17 -$6.96 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 26.92% 12.74% 10.94% MicroAlgo N/A -28.44% -14.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Doximity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Doximity beats MicroAlgo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

