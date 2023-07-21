DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $20.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Roth Mkm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,250,543 shares of company stock worth $31,726,951. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 330.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,999 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

