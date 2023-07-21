DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $31.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.83.

DKNG opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.79.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,250,543 shares of company stock worth $31,726,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $45,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

