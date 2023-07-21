Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$48.21 million for the quarter.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
