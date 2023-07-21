Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.96). The business had revenue of C$15.74 million during the quarter.
