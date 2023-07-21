DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of DD opened at $75.42 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

