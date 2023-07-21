Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 40,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $963,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,352,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,099,024.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Asana Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $21.60. 2,174,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $29.51.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Asana
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.