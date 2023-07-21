Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 40,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $963,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,352,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,099,024.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Asana Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $21.60. 2,174,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $29.51.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

