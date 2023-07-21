Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,500 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 553,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 511.7 days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Dye & Durham to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of DYNDF remained flat at $15.79 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $16.73.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

