Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

