Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,888,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 67,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,397,000 after purchasing an additional 80,930 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 341.94%.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Easterly Government Properties
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
- HPE Gearing Up For Multi-Year Resistance Breakout?
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.