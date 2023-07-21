Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 128,263 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,263 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,481,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,943,624. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

