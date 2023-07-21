Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,535 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after buying an additional 1,364,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,959,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DINO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.97. 416,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,542. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

