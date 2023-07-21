Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 87,828 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,828 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.1 %

HAS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.89. 168,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,388. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.59%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.