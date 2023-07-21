Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys 271,684 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 722,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,684 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy comprises 1.2% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $17,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,999,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock remained flat at $26.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,987. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.