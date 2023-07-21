Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $13.30 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 207.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 591,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399,166 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LNC stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $27.07. 374,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -9.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly purchased 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

