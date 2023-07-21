Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $8.47 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,251 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,933. The company has a market capitalization of $156.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.15. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

