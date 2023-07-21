Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.63. The firm has a market cap of C$10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of C$29.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

