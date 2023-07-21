EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Short Interest Up 10.4% in June

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 886,200 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 803,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

EGP stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.76. 104,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,493. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $186.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EGP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.20.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

