Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $76.00

Shares of Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.99). Easyhotel shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), with a volume of 69,601 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.73 million and a PE ratio of -29.23.
easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.
