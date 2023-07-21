Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,343. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,771.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,416,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,833,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 14,452 shares of company stock worth $136,320 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Stories

