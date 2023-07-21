eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Up 8.8% in June

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,390,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 15,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.34. 10,663,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,478. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,023,530,000 after purchasing an additional 122,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $516,516,000 after purchasing an additional 74,088 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $466,906,000 after purchasing an additional 157,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,631,723 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 405,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

