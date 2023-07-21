ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Up 13.0% in June

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,954,400 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 6,157,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 244.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECNCF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.