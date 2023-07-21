ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Up 13.0% in June

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,954,400 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 6,157,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 244.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECNCF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.