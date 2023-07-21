Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.95 (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 190.58 ($2.49) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1,061.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 208.66. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 179 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 252 ($3.29).

Insider Activity at Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

In other Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £1,485.39 ($1,942.19). 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

